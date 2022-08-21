Primas (PST) Price Tops $0.0089 on Major Exchanges

Primas (PST) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 21st. Primas has a market capitalization of $471,199.61 and $630,476.00 worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Primas has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Primas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000323 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00023713 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.54 or 0.00257322 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001096 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000934 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Primas Coin Profile

Primas (PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Primas is primas.io.

Buying and Selling Primas

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

