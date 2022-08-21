Primecap Management Co. CA Acquires 574,160 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,326,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 574,160 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.39% of Oracle worth $854,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 469.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.66. 4,679,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,496,933. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.31. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.77.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $76,153,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224 over the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

