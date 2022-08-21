Primecap Management Co. CA Has $1.50 Billion Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,753,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,559,260 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up approximately 1.1% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.98% of Charles Schwab worth $1,496,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.83.

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 277,632 shares of company stock valued at $17,904,256 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,133,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,529,934. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.10.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.95%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

