Primecap Management Co. CA Has $1.89 Billion Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,358,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 25,770 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for about 1.4% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.64% of Alibaba Group worth $1,888,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alken Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Benchmark increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.53.

NYSE BABA traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.63. 12,364,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,024,978. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.79, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $182.09.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

