Primecap Management Co. CA Has $1 Billion Stock Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,237,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349,660 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 12.83% of Mattel worth $1,004,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 2.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Mattel by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Mattel by 6.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Mattel by 0.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 94,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mattel by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 91,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.21. 1,733,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,126,002. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Mattel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $26.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.40.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.12. Mattel had a return on equity of 37.28% and a net margin of 19.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MAT. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Mattel from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 10th. Bank of America started coverage on Mattel in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on Mattel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.57.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

