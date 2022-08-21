Primecap Management Co. CA Has $2.65 Billion Stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,775,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448,167 shares during the period. Sony Group accounts for 2.0% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $2,647,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Sony Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Sony Group by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 85,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,794,000 after buying an additional 7,216 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Sony Group by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 68,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,671,000 after buying an additional 19,664 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Sony Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Sony Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,032,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,486,000 after buying an additional 14,617 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on SONY. Macquarie raised shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Sony Group Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE SONY traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 599,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,290. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.40 and a 200 day moving average of $92.08. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $79.05 and a twelve month high of $133.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 11.54%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

