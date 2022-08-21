Primecap Management Co. CA Has $665.93 Million Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,622,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 24,180 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Seagen were worth $665,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at $268,295,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Seagen by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,341,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,062,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,927 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,397,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,052,000 after buying an additional 440,891 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter worth $61,840,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter worth $58,011,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
SGEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Seagen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Seagen from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Guggenheim set a $204.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.79.
NASDAQ:SGEN traded up $2.58 on Friday, reaching $171.67. 1,041,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,017. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.43 and a 12 month high of $192.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.19.
Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.77 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.
