Primecap Management Co. CA Reduces Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 608,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 1.10% of TransDigm Group worth $396,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 885.7% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE TDG traded down $9.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $646.00. 323,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,619. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $579.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $609.47. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $500.08 and a 52 week high of $686.06. The stock has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a PE ratio of 49.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44.

TransDigm Group Dividend Announcement

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.87. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $18.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $74.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $685.00 to $705.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $721.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.63, for a total transaction of $6,205,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,947.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.63, for a total transaction of $6,205,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,947.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total value of $23,489,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,978 shares of company stock worth $38,950,146 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

