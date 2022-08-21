Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.14-$0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $750.00 million-$775.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $756.81 million. Progyny also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.02-$0.03 EPS.

Progyny Trading Down 3.5 %

PGNY opened at $43.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.99 and its 200-day moving average is $37.74. Progyny has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $68.32. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.41, a PEG ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.85.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. Progyny had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Progyny will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $289,074.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 398,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,392,327.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $45,316.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 82,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,323.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $289,074.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 398,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,392,327.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 114,907 shares of company stock worth $4,475,853 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

