ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €7.29 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €7.29 ($7.44) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PSM. UBS Group set a €12.20 ($12.45) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($14.29) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.00 ($9.18) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.80 ($10.00) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €10.75 ($10.97) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of PSM stock opened at €7.89 ($8.06) on Wednesday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12 month low of €7.77 ($7.93) and a 12 month high of €17.03 ($17.37). The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €8.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €10.46.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.