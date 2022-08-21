Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target Raised to $108.00 at Morgan Stanley

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded Prudential Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.00.

PRU opened at $103.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial has a 12-month low of $89.73 and a 12-month high of $124.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

