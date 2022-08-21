Public Index Network (PIN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $196,803.24

Public Index Network (PIN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 21st. One Public Index Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Public Index Network has a market cap of $196,803.24 and approximately $25.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Public Index Network has traded 24% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Public Index Network alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.25 or 0.00767558 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Public Index Network

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Public Index Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Index Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Public Index Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Public Index Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Index Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.