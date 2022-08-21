Public Mint (MINT) Market Capitalization Tops $2.39 Million

Public Mint (MINT) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. Over the last seven days, Public Mint has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. Public Mint has a total market capitalization of $2.39 million and approximately $50,300.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Public Mint coin can now be purchased for $0.0230 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00033429 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded up 39.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004788 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Etherconnect (ECC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Public Mint

Public Mint (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,994,897 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

