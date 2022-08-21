Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Extra Space Storage Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:EXR)

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note issued on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.16. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Extra Space Storage’s current full-year earnings is $8.49 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.49 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.95 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.22 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $198.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.80.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $211.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.83. The stock has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.50. Extra Space Storage has a 12 month low of $156.70 and a 12 month high of $228.84.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $439,657,000. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,875.0% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 987,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,994,000 after acquiring an additional 937,500 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,672,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,268,000 after acquiring an additional 791,859 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $148,793,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,734,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,162,000 after acquiring an additional 632,809 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.36%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

