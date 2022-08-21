Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Trevali Mining Co. Increased by Analyst (TSE:TV)

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trevali Mining in a report issued on Wednesday, August 17th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.09). Cormark currently has a “Reduce” rating and a $0.10 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Trevali Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Trevali Mining’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TV. National Bank Financial lowered Trevali Mining from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “underperform spec overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Trevali Mining to C$0.60 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.50 to C$0.20 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.80 to C$0.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered Trevali Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$0.55 to C$0.25 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of C$0.27.

Trevali Mining Stock Performance

About Trevali Mining

TSE:TV opened at C$0.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.79 million and a PE ratio of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.61. Trevali Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.18 and a twelve month high of C$2.70.

(Get Rating)

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.