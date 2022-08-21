Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Bought by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,992 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned about 0.18% of Quest Diagnostics worth $28,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. State Street Corp grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,245,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,080,572,000 after acquiring an additional 144,251 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,229,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $558,709,000 after purchasing an additional 64,550 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,887,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $394,397,000 after buying an additional 335,762 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,561,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $442,198,000 after buying an additional 29,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,186,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $378,329,000 after acquiring an additional 29,895 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of DGX stock opened at $135.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $125.33 and a fifty-two week high of $174.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.37. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $272,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,255,845.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total value of $39,571,008.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,916,799.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $272,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,255,845.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 286,408 shares of company stock valued at $40,110,029. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

