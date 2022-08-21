Railgun Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $499,703.00 (RAIL)

Railgun (RAIL) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. In the last seven days, Railgun has traded 35.7% lower against the US dollar. Railgun has a total market cap of $35.14 million and approximately $499,703.00 worth of Railgun was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Railgun coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00002834 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Railgun

Railgun (CRYPTO:RAIL) is a coin. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2021. Railgun’s total supply is 57,500,000 coins. Railgun’s official Twitter account is @railgun_project.

Buying and Selling Railgun

According to CryptoCompare, “Railgun is a collection of smart contracts that verify zero-knowledge proofs, allowing users to make send or receive transactions without revealing any assets, amounts, or identities and interact with smart contracts such as those used for DEX trading, yield farming and other dApps (decentralized Apps), in much the same way. Telegram “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Railgun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Railgun should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Railgun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

