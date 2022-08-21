Raymond James & Associates Grows Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,739,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,433 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $282,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,110.0% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 909,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,626. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $137.50 and a 52 week high of $172.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

