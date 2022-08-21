Raymond James & Associates Grows Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,859,433 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,055 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.12% of NIKE worth $250,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,894,686,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in NIKE by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,433,251,000 after buying an additional 1,969,270 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,551,253,000 after buying an additional 1,944,401 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in NIKE by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,852,183 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,475,513,000 after buying an additional 1,274,615 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in NIKE by 476.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,424,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $191,656,000 after buying an additional 1,177,113 shares during the period. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE stock traded down $2.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,967,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,884,310. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.16. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.53 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.46.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,796 shares of company stock worth $9,085,334 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

