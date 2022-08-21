Raymond James & Associates Has $169.83 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,705,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,442 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.20% of Mondelez International worth $169,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. 55I LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.7% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 777,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,785,000 after purchasing an additional 41,619 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 30.3% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 87,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 20,304 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 18.0% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 20,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,057,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,241,007. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $89.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.40.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MDLZ. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.18.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

