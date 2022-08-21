Raymond James & Associates Has $509.47 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,291,173 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 94,001 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $509,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,238,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931,894 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,336 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 463.7% during the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $182,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,738,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,275,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278,994 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $2,115,099.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,115.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $2,115,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,115.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,232.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,618 shares of company stock valued at $8,660,135 in the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META traded down $6.70 on Friday, reaching $167.96. The company had a trading volume of 26,240,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,168,602. The company’s fifty day moving average is $171.08 and its 200-day moving average is $177.86. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.25 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, July 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.78.

About Meta Platforms



Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

