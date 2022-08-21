Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,646,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,348 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $193,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% during the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 59,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 22,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at about $1,789,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $459,355.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,816 shares in the company, valued at $3,803,224.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $1,728,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,683,416.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $459,355.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,224.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,937 shares of company stock valued at $9,738,239 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EW. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.19.

Shares of EW traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,610,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,255. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.79. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $131.73. The company has a market capitalization of $61.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

