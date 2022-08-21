Raymond James & Associates Sells 2,662 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,541,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,662 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 1.50% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $325,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SDY traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,490. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $113.22 and a 12 month high of $133.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.76.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

