Raymond James Increases Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target to $85.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays set a $89.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut shares of Devon Energy from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.41.

Devon Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:DVN opened at $68.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 2.55. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $24.79 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.91.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. Devon Energy’s revenue was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.47%.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 274.4% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 202.8% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

