Raymond James Increases Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) Price Target to $10.00

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Quipt Home Medical Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ QIPT opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $178.04 million, a PE ratio of 88.01 and a beta of 0.23. Quipt Home Medical has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $6.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter worth $47,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter worth $1,744,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Quipt Home Medical by 2.1% during the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,906,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,296,000 after buying an additional 58,481 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Quipt Home Medical by 10.4% during the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 90,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 8,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Quipt Home Medical by 59.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 11,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

