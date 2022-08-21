Raymond James Lowers Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) Price Target to $11.00

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TRMR. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Tremor International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Tremor International from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Tremor International from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ TRMR opened at $8.89 on Wednesday. Tremor International has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $658.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.95.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Tremor International during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Tremor International during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tremor International during the first quarter valued at about $195,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tremor International during the first quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Tremor International by 18.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. 5.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

