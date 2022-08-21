Raymond James Lowers Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) Price Target to $11.00

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TRMR. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Tremor International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Tremor International from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Tremor International from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.
Tremor International Stock Performance
NASDAQ TRMR opened at $8.89 on Wednesday. Tremor International has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $658.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.95.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tremor International
Tremor International Company Profile
Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tremor International (TRMR)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.