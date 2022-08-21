Raymond James Raises Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $350.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HD. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $365.50.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $321.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The company has a market capitalization of $330.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $294.04 and its 200 day moving average is $307.29.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 16.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Home Depot news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HD. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,908,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,591,269,000 after acquiring an additional 286,186 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,002,662,000 after acquiring an additional 701,811 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,660 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $4,325,629,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,134,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,435,009,000 after acquiring an additional 303,885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

