RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Shares Sold by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC trimmed its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in RBC Bearings by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 879,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,493,000 after purchasing an additional 23,354 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth about $1,738,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in RBC Bearings by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in RBC Bearings by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 158,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,730,000 after purchasing an additional 7,479 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROLL has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $218.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America cut RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $218.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.71.

Insider Activity

RBC Bearings Trading Down 2.9 %

In other news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 400 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $80,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 400 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $80,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 10,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $1,990,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,071.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,625 shares of company stock valued at $14,801,248. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ROLL opened at $251.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.95. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $152.90 and a 1-year high of $264.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.36.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.39. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $354.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 126.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBC Bearings Profile

(Get Rating)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

