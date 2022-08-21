Red Cedar Capital LLC Invests $61,000 in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHH. North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $614,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $801,000. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:SCHH traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $23.02. 983,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,508,409. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $26.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.04.

