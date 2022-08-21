reflect.finance Reaches Market Cap of $226,263.40 (RFI)

reflect.finance (RFI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 21st. One reflect.finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, reflect.finance has traded down 16.7% against the dollar. reflect.finance has a market capitalization of $226,263.40 and approximately $808.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004670 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,413.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004668 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004680 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003756 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002388 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00127781 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00032932 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00095748 BTC.
About reflect.finance
RFI is a coin. reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,436,769 coins. The official website for reflect.finance is reflect.finance. The official message board for reflect.finance is reflectfinance.medium.com. reflect.finance’s official Twitter account is @ReflectFinance.
Buying and Selling reflect.finance
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade reflect.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy reflect.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
