reflect.finance Reaches Market Cap of $226,263.40 (RFI)

reflect.finance (RFI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 21st. One reflect.finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, reflect.finance has traded down 16.7% against the dollar. reflect.finance has a market capitalization of $226,263.40 and approximately $808.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About reflect.finance

RFI is a coin. reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,436,769 coins. The official website for reflect.finance is reflect.finance. The official message board for reflect.finance is reflectfinance.medium.com. reflect.finance’s official Twitter account is @ReflectFinance.

Buying and Selling reflect.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “RFI works by applying a 1% fee to each transaction and instantly splitting that fee among all holders of the token.Holders do not need to stake or wait for fees to be delivered. Fees are awarded by the smart contract and are immediately reflected in the holders balance. Innovations in the reflect.finance smart contract allow certain addresses, like the Uniswap pool or exchange wallets, to be blocked from earning fees. Because of this, 100% of the fees generated go to holders of the token. The percentage of fees you earn is calculated by the percentage of RFI that you own among holders. This generates a much higher yield than would be possible otherwise. RFI holders can use their tokens in third party lending, yield farming, or any other smart contract in addition to earning yield from the transaction fees. To facilitate this, the RFI smart contract exposes some new methods that allow staking contracts to easily determine the fees earned by each holder for any period of time even when funds are pooled together. This is a huge leap that enables direct staking of RFI and double yield generation. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade reflect.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy reflect.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

