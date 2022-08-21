Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.92-$3.96 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers to $72.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.71.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Regency Centers stock opened at $64.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.98. Regency Centers has a 52-week low of $55.78 and a 52-week high of $78.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Regency Centers

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REG. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regency Centers

(Get Rating)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.