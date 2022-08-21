Reviewing Arbe Robotics (ARBE) & Its Peers

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) is one of 78 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Arbe Robotics to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arbe Robotics and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Arbe Robotics alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Arbe Robotics $2.25 million -$58.09 million -3.69 Arbe Robotics Competitors $1.73 billion -$32.70 million 48.79

Arbe Robotics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Arbe Robotics. Arbe Robotics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbe Robotics -1,490.24% -150.93% -62.02% Arbe Robotics Competitors -233.26% -34.27% -7.53%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Arbe Robotics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

17.1% of Arbe Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.7% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.2% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Arbe Robotics has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arbe Robotics’ competitors have a beta of -6.63, indicating that their average stock price is 763% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Arbe Robotics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arbe Robotics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Arbe Robotics Competitors 222 1619 2806 50 2.57

Arbe Robotics presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 125.67%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 42.54%. Given Arbe Robotics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Arbe Robotics is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Arbe Robotics competitors beat Arbe Robotics on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Arbe Robotics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in Israel and the United States. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Arbe Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbe Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.