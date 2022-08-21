RFG Advisory LLC Buys 136,538 Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) by 276.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 136,538 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KYN. Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,320,000. WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,147,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 45.6% during the first quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 595,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after buying an additional 186,684 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter worth $1,562,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter worth $1,376,000.

Shares of KYN stock opened at $9.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day moving average is $8.85. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $9.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%.

In other news, major shareholder Life Insurance Co Principal purchased 120,000 shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 646,973 shares in the company, valued at $16,174,325. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

