RFG Advisory LLC Buys New Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 10.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,600,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,123,000 after purchasing an additional 330,433 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 392,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,242,000 after purchasing an additional 191,769 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Truist Financial by 32.8% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 309,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,542,000 after buying an additional 33,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.9% during the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 9,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.39.

Truist Financial Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of TFC stock opened at $50.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.68 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.58. The stock has a market cap of $67.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 47.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

