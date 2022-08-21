RFG Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 64,477 First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR)

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 64,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,000. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.20% of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BUFR. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,920,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 359.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,296,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,147,000 after buying an additional 1,014,266 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,328,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,350,000 after buying an additional 595,319 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,605,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,172,000 after buying an additional 572,376 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,023,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,327,000 after buying an additional 343,605 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs alerts:

First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs stock opened at $23.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.08 and its 200 day moving average is $22.64. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a 1 year low of $20.78 and a 1 year high of $24.14.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.