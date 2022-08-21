RFG Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,146,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,291,000 after buying an additional 550,705 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,759,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,112,000 after purchasing an additional 266,975 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,457,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,347,000 after buying an additional 31,411 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,116,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,819,000 after buying an additional 76,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 976,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,829,000 after buying an additional 6,453 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $48.52 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.92 and a fifty-two week high of $50.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.35 and a 200 day moving average of $48.77.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st.

