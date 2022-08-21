RFG Advisory LLC Has $1.18 Million Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,637 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 120.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Aflac by 96.8% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Aflac in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of AFL stock opened at $63.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.98 and a 200-day moving average of $59.91. The company has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $51.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.27. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $644,910.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,326.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $644,910.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,326.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,272 shares of company stock valued at $2,338,959 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

