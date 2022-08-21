RFG Advisory LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Centene by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Centene by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Centene by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 0.6% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 21,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 3.8% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Centene to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 price target on Centene in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Centene from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Centene to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.05.

Centene Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE CNC opened at $96.90 on Friday. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $59.67 and a twelve month high of $98.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.24 and its 200 day moving average is $85.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $55.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.50.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.18. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $35.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $264,033.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,981,172.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $264,033.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,981,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,274 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Stories

