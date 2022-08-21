RFG Advisory LLC Invests $1.91 Million in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 83,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment House LLC increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 11,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC now owns 14,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. 41.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on FSK. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

FS KKR Capital Trading Down 1.7 %

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

NYSE FSK opened at $21.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.36. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $23.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.30%.

Insider Activity at FS KKR Capital

In related news, insider Brian Gerson bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.74 per share, with a total value of $43,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,097.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Brian Gerson purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.74 per share, for a total transaction of $43,480.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,642 shares in the company, valued at $253,097.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman purchased 5,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.41 per share, with a total value of $112,010.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,488 shares in the company, valued at $112,010.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 8,538 shares of company stock valued at $178,365 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital

(Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.