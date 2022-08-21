RFG Advisory LLC Makes New $2.07 Million Investment in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 41,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,000. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 434,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,464,000 after purchasing an additional 164,802 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 531,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,822,000 after buying an additional 162,452 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,291,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 304.7% in the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 187,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,490,000 after buying an additional 141,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 280,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,160,000 after buying an additional 129,365 shares during the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XYLD opened at $43.80 on Friday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $41.79 and a 12-month high of $51.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.98.

