RFG Advisory LLC Takes Position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 103,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth $46,000.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $18.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.10. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $23.15.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.181 per share. This is a positive change from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 18th.

