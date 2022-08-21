Rise (RISE) Price Up 1.4% This Week

Rise (RISE) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Rise has a total market cap of $144,546.76 and approximately $5.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rise has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. One Rise coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rise Profile

Rise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 201,875,393 coins. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision. Rise’s official website is rise.vision.

Buying and Selling Rise

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

