Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has increased its dividend by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a payout ratio of 44.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to earn $2.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.7%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:RBA opened at $70.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.83. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52-week low of $48.65 and a 52-week high of $76.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. Bank of America raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 36,272 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 2nd quarter worth about $430,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 77,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 6,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,291,000. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

