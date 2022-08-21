Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on September 14th

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a payout ratio of 44.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to earn $2.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.7%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $70.48 on Friday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a one year low of $48.65 and a one year high of $76.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,652,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,617,000 after buying an additional 747,804 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,703,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,616,000 after buying an additional 90,212 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,047,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,850,000 after purchasing an additional 217,689 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 663,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,243,000 after purchasing an additional 70,947 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,816,000 after acquiring an additional 37,047 shares in the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. Bank of America upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

