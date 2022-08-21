Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Purchases 9,950 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY raised its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,747 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 9,950 shares during the period. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 620.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 252,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,421,000 after purchasing an additional 217,089 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 17.4% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 474,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,842,000 after purchasing an additional 10,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 3,402.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,135.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Williams Companies Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMB. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.31.

NYSE:WMB traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $34.93. 5,880,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,514,158. The firm has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.15. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 132.81%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

