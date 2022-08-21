Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Sells 100 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lessened its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 866 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Moody’s by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCO. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $298.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $298.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $364.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $313.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.92.

Moody’s Price Performance

MCO stock traded down $8.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $310.89. 504,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $251.01 and a 12-month high of $407.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $289.19 and its 200 day moving average is $307.06. The company has a market cap of $57.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.20.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 71.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at $561,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.