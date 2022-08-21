Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 60.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 330,116 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.20% of Robert Half International worth $24,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,749,000 after buying an additional 552,918 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 617,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,724,000 after buying an additional 254,892 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,644,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,909,000 after acquiring an additional 239,615 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 428,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,822,000 after acquiring an additional 212,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 237.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,365,000 after purchasing an additional 210,409 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $215,968.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Robert Half International Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 15th. CL King lowered their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Robert Half International to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $81.39 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.10 and a 12 month high of $125.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.45.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.63% and a net margin of 9.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.92%.

About Robert Half International

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.