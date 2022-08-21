Robert W. Baird Increases Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target to $160.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial downgraded Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup downgraded Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $150.18.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $137.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.06. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $112.52 and a 52 week high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.55.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,755.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,520.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,755.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of A. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 39.6% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 62,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 5.5% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 48,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

