Rocket Pool Price Hits $24.51 on Major Exchanges (RPL)

Rocket Pool (RPL) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One Rocket Pool coin can currently be bought for $24.51 or 0.00113297 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Pool has a market capitalization of $252.00 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rocket Pool has traded down 11.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rocket Pool alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004622 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,637.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004633 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003811 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002363 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00128215 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00032968 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00094261 BTC.

About Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 coins. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool.

Rocket Pool Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service. The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Pool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.