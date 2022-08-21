Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Position Boosted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 437,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,178 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.41% of Roper Technologies worth $206,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1,625.0% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ROP stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $433.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,503. The company has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $408.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $434.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $369.51 and a 12 month high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 target price on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.90.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

